What Does Ichor CEO's Sale of Over 13,000 Company Shares Mean for Investors?

Key Points

CEO Philip Barros sold 13,705 shares on June 4, 2026, generating a transaction value of approximately $962,000 at a weighted average sale price around $70.19 per share.

This sale represented 7.67% of Barros's direct holdings, reducing his directly-owned shares from 178,783 to 165,078.

The transaction involved direct ownership only, with all shares sold following the exercise of options; no indirect holdings or additional share classes were affected.

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Philip Ryan Barros, Chief Executive Officer of Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR), reported the sale of 13,705 ordinary shares for a transaction value of approximately $962,000, following an option exercise and immediate sale, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Context Shares sold (direct) 13,705 Direct open-market shares sold in this filing. Transaction value $962,000 Based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($70.19). Post-transaction shares (direct) 165,078 Directly held shares after transaction completion. Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$11.73 million Based on June 4, 2026 market close.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($70.19); post-transaction value based on June 4, 2026 market close.

Key questions

What is the derivative context behind this transaction?

This sale followed the exercise of 1,403 options, with all resulting shares immediately sold.

This sale followed the exercise of 1,403 options, with all resulting shares immediately sold. Did the sale materially impact direct ownership or control?

The transaction reduced Barros's direct holdings by 7.67%, leaving him with 165,078 shares, which accounts for approximately 0.47% of the company’s outstanding shares as of the latest data.

The transaction reduced Barros's direct holdings by 7.67%, leaving him with 165,078 shares, which accounts for approximately 0.47% of the company’s outstanding shares as of the latest data. How does this transaction compare with Barros's historical trade cadence and size?

Barros averages nearly seven equity transactions per year, with recent open-market sales sized between 15,539 and 21,000 shares; this latest sale, at 13,705 shares, is consistent with the pattern but slightly lower due to a shrinking direct share base.

Barros averages nearly seven equity transactions per year, with recent open-market sales sized between 15,539 and 21,000 shares; this latest sale, at 13,705 shares, is consistent with the pattern but slightly lower due to a shrinking direct share base. Does the sale reflect any change in indirect or derivative holdings?

No; Barros did not disclose indirect shares or additional derivative securities in this filing, and the transaction affected only directly-held ordinary shares.

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 1,820 Revenue (TTM) $959.25 million Net income (TTM) ($50.69 million) 1-year price change 258.05%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 4, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Ichor designs and manufactures fluid delivery subsystems, including gas and chemical delivery systems, for semiconductor capital equipment.

It generates revenue primarily by supplying OEMs with proprietary subsystems and precision components used in semiconductor manufacturing processes.

The company serves leading semiconductor equipment manufacturers globally, with a focus on the United States, Asia, and Europe.

Ichor Holdings is a leading provider of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for the semiconductor industry, leveraging engineering expertise and proprietary technologies to support advanced manufacturing processes.

The company’s scale and global reach enable it to serve major OEMs in key semiconductor markets, positioning it as a vital supplier within the sector.

What this transaction means for investors

The June 4 sale of Ichor Holdings stock by CEO Philip Barros came at a time when shares were on an upward trajectory, eventually reaching a 52-week high of $80.74 on June 10. Given this, it would be natural for Barros to sell, but this was a non-discretionary disposition.

Barros sold the stock as part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, adopted in March of 2026. Such plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of trading based on insider information. As a result, the transaction does not appear to be a cause for investor concern.

Ichor Holdings stock is on the upswing thanks to artificial intelligence. AI demand has led to growth in semiconductor manufacturing, and the company provides critical fluid delivery subsystems and components to manufacturers.

Consequently, Ichor reported revenue of $256.1 million in its fiscal first quarter ended March 27, up from the prior year’s $244.5 million. The company anticipates sales will accelerate to at least $290 million in its fiscal Q2, helping to propel its stock price higher.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.