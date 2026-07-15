What Does the HeartFlow CEO's Sale of Over 20,000 Company Shares Mean for Investors?

Key Points

CEO John Farquhar disposed of 22,562 shares at a transaction value of ~$626,100 on July 10, 2026.

This transaction represented a 5% reduction in the executive's direct equity holdings in the firm.

Following the transaction, direct ownership remains at 435,373 shares, valued at $11.63 million as of the July 10, 2026 market close.

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John C.M. Farquhar, Chief Executive Officer of HeartFlow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL), sold 22,562 shares at $27.75 per share on July 10, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 22,562 Transaction value ~$626,100 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 435,373 Post-transaction value $11.63 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($27.75); post-transaction value based on July 10, 2026 market close ($26.72).

Key questions

What mechanism governed the timing of this transaction?

The sale was non-discretionary and followed a pre-arranged schedule under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. By establishing this plan on September 12, 2025, the executive delegated the execution of the trade to avoid potential conflicts regarding material non-public information.

The sale was non-discretionary and followed a pre-arranged schedule under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. By establishing this plan on September 12, 2025, the executive delegated the execution of the trade to avoid potential conflicts regarding material non-public information. How does the current valuation of the company relate to its revenue and profitability?

As of the July 10, 2026 market close, HeartFlow carries a market capitalization of $2.3 billion, which is approximately 12 times its trailing twelve-month revenue of $191.4 million. The firm continues to operate with a net loss of $111.8 million during the same period.

As of the July 10, 2026 market close, HeartFlow carries a market capitalization of $2.3 billion, which is approximately 12 times its trailing twelve-month revenue of $191.4 million. The firm continues to operate with a net loss of $111.8 million during the same period. What is the scale of the CEO's remaining direct equity position?

Despite the recent sale, John Farquhar retains a significant direct position of 435,373 shares of common stock. This remaining stake represents 95% of the executive's pre-transaction direct holdings and is valued at $11.63 million based on the market price of $26.72 as of July 10, 2026.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-10) $26.72 Market Capitalization $2.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $191.4 million Net Income (TTM) -$111.8 million

Company Snapshot

HeartFlow develops and commercializes its proprietary HeartFlow Platform, which leverages artificial intelligence and computational fluid dynamics to create personalized three-dimensional digital models of patients' coronary arteries from a single computed tomography angiography scan.

The company generates revenue through licensing its diagnostic platform to healthcare providers and medical institutions, enabling non-invasive assessment and management of coronary artery disease without requiring surgical intervention. HeartFlow's primary customers include hospitals, cardiac centers, and healthcare systems globally that seek advanced diagnostic capabilities for coronary artery disease evaluation and patient risk stratification.

HeartFlow operates as a global medical technology company with 843 employees and a market capitalization of $2.3 billion, positioning itself at the intersection of artificial intelligence and cardiovascular diagnostics. Its proprietary platform addresses a significant clinical need by providing non-invasive, personalized diagnostic solutions that reduce unnecessary invasive procedures while improving patient outcomes.

Despite current net losses reflecting investments in commercialization and research and development, HeartFlow's $191.4 million in TTM revenue demonstrates substantial market adoption and validates the clinical and economic value of its innovative diagnostic approach.

What this transaction means for investors

CEO John Farquhar’s July 10 sale of company stock was the latest in a series of dispositions performed over the past several months. Most of them were for the same 22,562 shares sold in this filing. All were non-discretionary transactions executed automatically under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on September 12, 2025.

Since Farquhar has pre-arranged the sale of company stock on a regular basis, this disposition is not necessarily a red flag for investors. The CEO also retains a sizable equity stake of over 400,000 directly-held shares post-transaction, which indicates his interests are aligned with shareholders.

HeartFlow’s business appears to be doing well. In the first quarter, the company reported $52.6 million in sales, which represents a strong 41% year-over-year increase. The result also indicates revenue is accelerating, as the Q1 sum exceeded its Q4 total of $49.1 million. This is an encouraging sign for the newly public company, which had its IPO in August of 2025.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in HeartFlow. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.