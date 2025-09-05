What Does Health Canada's EPSOLAY Approval Mean For Sol-Gel Technologies Stock?

(RTTNews) - Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) has notched a major regulatory win with Health Canada's approval of EPSOLAY, a topical cream for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults. The Notice of Compliance or NOC, issued on August 27, 2025, marks a pivotal milestone for the dermatology-focused biotech as it expands its commercial footprint beyond the U.S. market.

The approval comes amid a sharp rally in SLGL shares, which closed Thursday's trade at $28.00, up nearly 20% single-day gain, with trading volume surging to 51,248 shares, more than double the 23,901 share average. The stock has been trading between $4.01 and $28.99 for the past 52-week period.

EPSOLAY's Canadian launch will be spearheaded by Searchlight Pharma, Sol-Gel's exclusive licensee in the region. Under the terms of their 2023 agreement, Searchlight was responsible for securing regulatory clearance and will now lead commercialization efforts.

The Ness Ziona, Israel-based dermatology company Sol-Gel is set to receive up to $11 million in combined milestone payments for EPSOLAY and TWYNEO in Canada, along with tiered royalties on net sales, providing a valuable stream of non-dilutive revenue.

Executive Chairman Mori Arkin stated, "Health Canada's approval of EPSOLAY brings the company a step closer towards achieving its strategy to commercialize EPSOLAY and TWYNEO throughout the world," pointing to active partnership agreements across Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Australia.

EPSOLAY is already approved in the U.S., and its Canadian clearance adds momentum to Sol-Gel's broader pipeline, which includes SGT-610 (patidegib gel) in Phase 3 trials for Gorlin syndrome and SGT-210 (erlotinib ointment) in Phase 1b trials for Darier disease.

With launches in additional ex-U.S. territories expected to begin in 2027 and 2028, Sol-Gel anticipates international contributions to EBITDA could reach about $10 million annually by 2031, excluding milestone payments.

