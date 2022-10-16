What Does Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:HVT) Share Price Indicate?

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$32.08 and falling to the lows of US$24.32. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Haverty Furniture Companies' current trading price of US$26.01 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Haverty Furniture Companies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Haverty Furniture Companies?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 31%, trading at US$26.01 compared to my intrinsic value of $19.82. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Haverty Furniture Companies’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Haverty Furniture Companies?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Haverty Furniture Companies, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe HVT is currently trading above its value, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the uncertainty from negative growth in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HVT for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Price climbed passed its true value, in addition to a risky future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Haverty Furniture Companies at this point in time. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Haverty Furniture Companies (2 can't be ignored) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Haverty Furniture Companies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

