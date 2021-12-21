What Does GoDaddy Inc.'s (NYSE:GDDY) Share Price Indicate?

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$75.23 and falling to the lows of US$66.71. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether GoDaddy's current trading price of US$72.65 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at GoDaddy’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is GoDaddy still cheap?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 53.63x is currently well-above the industry average of 35.95x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. In addition to this, it seems like GoDaddy’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will GoDaddy generate?

NYSE:GDDY Earnings and Revenue Growth December 21st 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for GoDaddy. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? GDDY’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe GDDY should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GDDY for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for GDDY, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

