What Does Global Payments Inc.'s (NYSE:GPN) Share Price Indicate?

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$219 and falling to the lows of US$193. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Global Payments' current trading price of US$195 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Global Payments’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Global Payments still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Global Payments seems to be fairly priced at around 8.2% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Global Payments today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $212.90, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Global Payments’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Global Payments generate?

NYSE:GPN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 21st 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Global Payments' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? GPN’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GPN, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Global Payments at this point in time. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Global Payments, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

