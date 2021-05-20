What Does General Dynamics Corporation's (NYSE:GD) Share Price Indicate?

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at General Dynamics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is General Dynamics worth?

Great news for investors – General Dynamics is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $268.70, but it is currently trading at US$189 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that General Dynamics’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from General Dynamics?

NYSE:GD Earnings and Revenue Growth May 20th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. General Dynamics' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 21%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since GD is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GD for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy GD. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. While conducting our analysis, we found that General Dynamics has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

If you are no longer interested in General Dynamics, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

