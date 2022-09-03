What Does Garmin Ltd.'s (NYSE:GRMN) Share Price Indicate?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$108 and falling to the lows of US$88.49. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Garmin's current trading price of US$88.51 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Garmin’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Garmin?

Garmin appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Garmin’s ratio of 16.82x is above its peer average of 7.16x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Consumer Durables industry. In addition to this, it seems like Garmin’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Garmin generate?

NYSE:GRMN Earnings and Revenue Growth September 3rd 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 24% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Garmin. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? GRMN’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe GRMN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GRMN for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for GRMN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example - Garmin has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Garmin, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

