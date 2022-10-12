What Does Fox Corporation's (NASDAQ:FOXA) Share Price Indicate?

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$36.50 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$30.51. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Fox's current trading price of US$30.67 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Fox’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Fox Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 13.92x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 10.31x, which means if you buy Fox today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Fox should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Furthermore, Fox’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What kind of growth will Fox generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Fox's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 64%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in FOXA’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at FOXA? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FOXA, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for FOXA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Fox as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Fox and you'll want to know about these.

If you are no longer interested in Fox, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

