What Does Five9's Chief Legal Officer Selling Shares Worth Over $200,000 Mean for Investors?

Key Points

Chief Legal Officer Tiffany Meriweather sold 9,526 directly-held shares for a total of ~$236,000 on June 4, 2026.

This represents 3.4% of Meriweather's direct Five9 holdings at the time of the transaction.

The transaction involved direct ownership only, with no indirect or derivative security participation.

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Tiffany N. Meriweather, Chief Admin and Legal Officer of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), reported the sale of 9,526 shares of common stock for a transaction value of approximately $236,000 on June 4, 2026, amid a year marked by a double-digit share price decline, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 9,526 Transaction value $236,340 Post-transaction shares (direct) 271,772 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$6.65 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($24.81); post-transaction value based on June 4, 2026 market close ($24.46).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Meriweather's historical trade sizes and cadence?

The sale of 9,526 shares is below her average sell-only event size (~12,000 shares) but falls within her typical recent pattern, as she made three sales since February 2026 ranging from 5,942 to 29,817 shares.

The sale of 9,526 shares is below her average sell-only event size (~12,000 shares) but falls within her typical recent pattern, as she made three sales since February 2026 ranging from 5,942 to 29,817 shares. What was the stated purpose for this sale, and does it suggest discretionary selling?

According to the filing, the sale was mandated to cover tax withholding obligations related to restricted stock unit vesting, not a discretionary reduction in exposure.

According to the filing, the sale was mandated to cover tax withholding obligations related to restricted stock unit vesting, not a discretionary reduction in exposure. What is Meriweather's remaining economic exposure to Five9 following this transaction?

Directly-held common shares total 271,772 (~$6.65 million as of June 4, 2026), with no indirect holdings or derivative securities reported.

Directly-held common shares total 271,772 (~$6.65 million as of June 4, 2026), with no indirect holdings or derivative securities reported. How does the transaction value relate to recent price performance and current valuation?

The shares were sold at a weighted average price of $24.81, while Five9 closed at $24.46 on June 4, 2026 and declined 26.73% over the past year as of that date.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.17 billion Net income (TTM) $57.25 million Employees 3,073 1-year price change -26.73%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 4, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Five9 provides a cloud-based contact center platform integrating voice, video, chat, email, social, and API-based customer engagement tools.

The company serves organizations across banking, BPO, consumer, healthcare, technology, and education sectors.

Five9 operates at scale as a leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, leveraging advanced AI-driven features such as natural language processing and speech recognition. The company's strategy centers on enabling seamless, omnichannel customer experiences for enterprise clients seeking digital transformation in customer engagement.

Five9's robust, flexible platform and sector-diverse customer base underpin its competitive positioning in the software application industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Chief Admin and Legal Officer Tiffany Meriweather’s June 4 sale came less than a month after she sold 29,817 shares in multiple open-market transactions on May 13 and May 14. While the May dispositions were discretionary sales, the June 4 event is not a cause for investor concern given it was executed to fulfill tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of restricted stock units.

Five9 shares experienced a decline over the past year due to investor fears that artificial intelligence will erode some of its business and result in revenue loss. The threat of AI agents taking over is particularly strong in the customer contact center sector, which is where Five9 operates.

However, the looming AI doom has yet to manifest. Five9 reported solid first-quarter results, which caused shares to approach their 52-week high of $29.71 not seen since July of 2025. Revenue rose 9% year over year to $305.3 million, while net income hit $18.4 million, a significant improvement over the prior year’s $0.6 million, due to Five9’s excellent cost management.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Five9. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.