What Does Figma Chief Revenue Officer's Sale of Over 11,000 Company Shares Mean for Investors?

Key Points

The transaction involved the sale of 11,219 shares at a weighted average price of $23.92 per share, totaling ~$268,358.

The sale represents a 0.64% reduction in the insider's direct equity holdings.

Following the sale, the insider maintains a substantial direct position of ~1.8 million shares with a market value of ~$41.8 million as of the July 14, 2026 close.

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Shaunt Voskanian, Chief Revenue Officer, sold 11,219 shares of Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG) on July 14, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$268,358 Shares sold 11,219 Post-transaction shares (directly held) ~1.8 million Post-transaction value ~$41.8 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($23.92); post-transaction value based on July 14, 2026 market close.

Key questions

What was the context for this transaction?

The sale was non-discretionary at the time of execution, as it was carried out under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established in August of 2025. Such plans allow corporate insiders to schedule share sales in advance to mitigate potential concerns regarding the use of material non-public information.

The sale was non-discretionary at the time of execution, as it was carried out under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established in August of 2025. Such plans allow corporate insiders to schedule share sales in advance to mitigate potential concerns regarding the use of material non-public information. How significant is the insider's remaining stake in the company?

Despite the recent sale, Shaunt Voskanian continues to hold 1,753,453 shares directly. This position contributes to the collective 0.36% insider ownership stake in the company, ensuring continued alignment with shareholder interests.

Despite the recent sale, Shaunt Voskanian continues to hold 1,753,453 shares directly. This position contributes to the collective 0.36% insider ownership stake in the company, ensuring continued alignment with shareholder interests. What is Figma's current financial and market profile?

Headquartered in San Francisco, Figma operates a collaborative, browser-based design platform and reported trailing-twelve-month revenue of $1.2 billion. As of the July 15, 2026 market close, the company had a total market capitalization of $11.5 billion.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-15) $23.50 Market Capitalization $11.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.2 billion Net Income (TTM) ($1.5 billion)

Company Snapshot

Figma develops and distributes a cloud-based collaborative design platform that enables teams to design, prototype, and build digital experiences through subscription-based access to its integrated suite of tools including Figma Design, Dev Mode, and FigJam.

The company generates revenue through recurring subscription fees from its platform offerings, which serve design teams, product development organizations, and enterprises seeking collaborative design and prototyping capabilities.

Figma targets design teams, product managers, and enterprises across multiple industries that require collaborative digital design and development tools to streamline product creation workflows.

Figma operates as a market-leading collaborative design platform with a user base spanning design professionals and product development teams globally. The company's browser-based architecture and emphasis on real-time collaboration position it as a differentiated alternative to traditional desktop-based design tools.

With 1,886 employees and a market capitalization of $11.5 billion, Figma continues to expand its platform capabilities while scaling its subscription-based business model across enterprise and mid-market segments.

What this transaction means for investors

The July 14 sale of Figma stock for a weighted average price of $23.92 per share by Chief Revenue Officer Shaunt Voskanian came nearly a year after shares hit a 52-week high of $142.92 last August.

But the disposition does not appear to indicate a red flag for investors as it was executed as part of a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 plan. In addition, Voskanian retained 1.7 million shares after the sale, maintaining a substantial equity stake in the company.

Figma stock has fallen so much for several reasons. Its valuation a year ago was high. In 2026, investors became fearful artificial intelligence could advance to the point that it could take business away from Figma’s software design offerings. Moreover, the company is not profitable, posting a net loss of $142.4 million in the first quarter.

Despite the share price drop, Figma’s business looks healthy. Its first-quarter revenue of $333.4 million represented 46% year-over-year growth. The company expects sales growth to extend into Q2, forecasting revenue between $348 million to $350 million.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Figma. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Figma. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.