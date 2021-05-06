What Does Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.'s (NYSE:AQUA) Share Price Indicate?

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Evoqua Water Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Evoqua Water Technologies worth?

Evoqua Water Technologies is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 49.5x is currently well-above the industry average of 33.93x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Evoqua Water Technologies’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Evoqua Water Technologies generate?

NYSE:AQUA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 6th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Evoqua Water Technologies' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 69%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in AQUA’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe AQUA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AQUA for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for AQUA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Evoqua Water Technologies (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Evoqua Water Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

