What Does the EverCommerce CEO's Sale of Over 19,000 Company Shares Mean for Investors?

Key Points

CEO Eric Remer sold 19,200 shares of common stock for approximately $204,000 at an average price of $10.60 per share between May 26 and May 28, 2026.

All shares disposed were from direct ownership; no indirect entities, trusts, or options were involved in this transaction.

The trade size was in line with Remer’s historical cadence, reflecting continued routine liquidity activity as direct holdings have declined over the past year.

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Eric Richard Remer, Chief Executive Officer and founder of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM), executed open-market sales totaling 19,200 shares of common stock across three transactions between May 26, 2026 and May 28, 2026, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 19,200 Transaction value ~$204,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 2,822,626 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$31.3 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($10.60). Post-transaction value based on May 28 closing price.

Key questions

What portion of the CEO's direct stake was impacted by this sale?

The 19,200 shares sold reduced Remer’s direct holdings to 2,822,626 shares after the transaction.

The 19,200 shares sold reduced Remer’s direct holdings to 2,822,626 shares after the transaction. Were any indirect holdings or options affected?

No; all shares in this transaction were disposed directly, with indirect holdings (6,212,662 shares via multiple family trusts and LLCs) remaining unchanged, and no options exercised or involved.

No; all shares in this transaction were disposed directly, with indirect holdings (6,212,662 shares via multiple family trusts and LLCs) remaining unchanged, and no options exercised or involved. How does the transaction size compare to the CEO's historical selling pattern?

This sale aligns with Remer’s historical average for open-market dispositions (mean of approximately 19,340 shares per trade), and the steady pace reflects reduced available share capacity as cumulative holdings have declined more than 70% over the past twelve months.

This sale aligns with Remer’s historical average for open-market dispositions (mean of approximately 19,340 shares per trade), and the steady pace reflects reduced available share capacity as cumulative holdings have declined more than 70% over the past twelve months. What is the context for valuation and current market price?

The shares were sold at a weighted average price of $10.60, with EverCommerce closing at $11.09 on May 28, 2026 and a closing price of $8.74 as of June 17, 2026.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $594.1 million Net income (TTM) $32.5 million Employees 2,000

Company snapshot

EverCommerce offers integrated SaaS solutions for business management, billing and payments, customer engagement, and marketing technology, serving home services, health, and wellness sectors.

The company targets small and medium-sized service businesses, including home improvement contractors, healthcare providers, and fitness professionals.

EverCommerce operates at scale with a diversified SaaS platform tailored to service-based businesses across multiple verticals. Its strategy leverages vertical integration and specialized product suites to address the unique workflow and payment needs of its customers. This approach provides a competitive advantage through deep industry focus and recurring revenue streams.

What this transaction means for investors

The May sales of EverCommerce stock by CEO and founder Eric Richard Remer came at a time when the stock had made modest gains over the past year. Since then, the share price has dropped below what Remer sold for.

That said, his disposition was not a red flag for investors. It was a non-discretionary transaction executed as part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted back in June of 2025. Such plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of trading based on insider information.

Moreover, while Remer has performed regular stock sales as part of his Rule 10b5-1, he still retains millions of shares both directly and through indirect entities such as family trusts. This demonstrates the CEO maintains a substantial equity stake in his business.

EverCommerce stock is down because the company forecasted second-quarter revenue in the range of $150.5 million to $153.5 million, up from $148 million in 2025. The small increase did not impress Wall Street investors, leading to a share price drop.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.