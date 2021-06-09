What Does EnPro Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:NPO) Share Price Indicate?

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at EnPro Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in EnPro Industries?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 5.8% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy EnPro Industries today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $105.49, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because EnPro Industries’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will EnPro Industries generate?

NYSE:NPO Earnings and Revenue Growth June 9th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 15% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for EnPro Industries. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? NPO’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NPO, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for EnPro Industries you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in EnPro Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

