What Does EnerSys's (NYSE:ENS) Share Price Indicate?

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$85.49 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$72.84. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether EnerSys' current trading price of US$78.85 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at EnerSys’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is EnerSys still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 19.22% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy EnerSys today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $66.14, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since EnerSys’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of EnerSys look like?

NYSE:ENS Earnings and Revenue Growth January 9th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, EnerSys' earnings are expected to increase by 31%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ENS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ENS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, we've found that EnerSys has 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in EnerSys, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

