What Does Edgewell Personal Care Company's (NYSE:EPC) Share Price Indicate?

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Edgewell Personal Care’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Edgewell Personal Care worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 9.1% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Edgewell Personal Care today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $48.78, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, Edgewell Personal Care’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Edgewell Personal Care look like?

NYSE:EPC Earnings and Revenue Growth June 26th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Edgewell Personal Care. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in EPC’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on EPC, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Edgewell Personal Care (including 1 which is concerning).

If you are no longer interested in Edgewell Personal Care, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

