What Does Eastman Chemical Company's (NYSE:EMN) Share Price Indicate?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). The company's stock led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Eastman Chemical’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Eastman Chemical still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Eastman Chemical seems to be fairly priced at around 8.7% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Eastman Chemical today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $139.75, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Eastman Chemical’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Eastman Chemical generate?

NYSE:EMN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 18th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Eastman Chemical. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in EMN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on EMN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Eastman Chemical and you'll want to know about these.

If you are no longer interested in Eastman Chemical, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

