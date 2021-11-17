What Does Data Storage Corporation's (NASDAQ:DTST) Share Price Indicate?

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQCM over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Data Storage’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Data Storage still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 14% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Data Storage today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $5.00, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Data Storage’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Data Storage look like?

NasdaqCM:DTST Earnings and Revenue Growth November 17th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Data Storage, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? DTST seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DTST for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on DTST should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you want to dive deeper into Data Storage, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Data Storage (2 don't sit too well with us) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Data Storage, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

