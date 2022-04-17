What Does Cyber Rodeo Mean for Tesla?

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is starting a new phase of growth thanks to two new factories in Austin, Texas, and Brandenburg, Germany. CEO Elon Musk decided to kick it off by hosting Cyber Rodeo at Giga Texas, which will transition into Tesla's headquarters.

Cyber Rodeo generated free advertising as Tesla often does. The event attracted massive crowds, with an estimated 15,000 invitations sent, and more viewers trying to attend without one.

Musk also added a business plan update to his presentation. He highlighted that 2022 will be a year of scaling, and 2023 should have many exciting product launches like a semi, roadster, and cybertruck.

Tesla also made it clear that this new factory is a feat of engineering, as it is the largest factory in the world by volume. More impressive than just the size, is Tesla's ability to bring all parts and processes under one roof, rather than separate buildings like older factories.

Check out the full video below for more thoughts.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of April 15, 2022. The video was published on April 15, 2022.

