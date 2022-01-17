What Does Cushman & Wakefield plc's (NYSE:CWK) Share Price Indicate?

While Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Cushman & Wakefield’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Cushman & Wakefield?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 4.7% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Cushman & Wakefield today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $22.87, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Cushman & Wakefield’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Cushman & Wakefield?

NYSE:CWK Earnings and Revenue Growth January 17th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Cushman & Wakefield's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CWK’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CWK, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Cushman & Wakefield (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

If you are no longer interested in Cushman & Wakefield, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

