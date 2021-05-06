What Does CBRE Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:CBRE) Share Price Indicate?

Let's talk about the popular CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine CBRE Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is CBRE Group worth?

According to my valuation model, CBRE Group seems to be fairly priced at around 1.6% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy CBRE Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $86.37, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that CBRE Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of CBRE Group look like?

NYSE:CBRE Earnings and Revenue Growth May 6th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 86% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for CBRE Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CBRE’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CBRE, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with CBRE Group, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in CBRE Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

