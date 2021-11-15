What Does Calavo Growers, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CVGW) Share Price Indicate?

While Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Calavo Growers’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Calavo Growers worth?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 27%, trading at US$41.60 compared to my intrinsic value of $32.82. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. Another thing to keep in mind is that Calavo Growers’s share price is quite stable relative to the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from Calavo Growers?

NasdaqGS:CVGW Earnings and Revenue Growth November 15th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Calavo Growers' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in CVGW’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe CVGW should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CVGW for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for CVGW, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Calavo Growers as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Calavo Growers, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

