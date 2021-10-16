What Does Caesarstone Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:CSTE) Share Price Indicate?

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$14.20 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$12.02. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Caesarstone's current trading price of US$12.34 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Caesarstone’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Caesarstone worth?

Good news, investors! Caesarstone is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 16.27x is currently well-below the industry average of 23.54x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Another thing to keep in mind is that Caesarstone’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from Caesarstone?

NasdaqGS:CSTE Earnings and Revenue Growth October 16th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Caesarstone's earnings are expected to increase by 23%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since CSTE is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CSTE for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CSTE. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

