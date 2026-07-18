What Does the C3.ai CEO's Sale of Company Shares Worth $4.2 Million Mean for Investors?

Key Points

CEO Thomas Siebel executed the sale of 462,565 shares for ~$4.2 million at a weighted average price of $9.18 per share.

The disposition reduced the executive's direct equity position by 39%.

The transaction involved the exercise of derivative securities at a strike price of $3.90, with Siebel retaining ~1.5 million shares indirectly through trusts and LLCs.

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Thomas M. Siebel, CEO and Chairman of the Board at C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI), disclosed a sale of 462,565 shares of Class A Common Stock on July 14 and July 15, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (directly held) 462,565 Transaction value $4.2 million Post-transaction shares (directly held) 722,362 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) ~1.5 million Post-transaction value ~$20.3 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($9.18); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($9.14).

Key questions

What was the structure of the derivative exercise?

Siebel exercised 462,565 options at a strike price of $3.90 per share and immediately sold the resulting Class A Common Stock at a weighted average price of $9.18 per share. The exercise and subsequent sales were split across two trading days, July 14 and July 15, 2026, and the executive still holds ~2.9 million derivative securities directly.

Siebel exercised 462,565 options at a strike price of $3.90 per share and immediately sold the resulting Class A Common Stock at a weighted average price of $9.18 per share. The exercise and subsequent sales were split across two trading days, July 14 and July 15, 2026, and the executive still holds ~2.9 million derivative securities directly. How are the remaining indirect holdings distributed?

Following this transaction, Siebel maintains indirect control over ~1.5 million shares held through four distinct entities: The Siebel 2011 Irrevocable Children's Trust (~1.2 million shares), Siebel Asset Management (170,294 shares), Siebel Asset Management III (72,695 shares), and First Virtual Holdings (9,216 shares).

Following this transaction, Siebel maintains indirect control over ~1.5 million shares held through four distinct entities: The Siebel 2011 Irrevocable Children's Trust (~1.2 million shares), Siebel Asset Management (170,294 shares), Siebel Asset Management III (72,695 shares), and First Virtual Holdings (9,216 shares). What is the context of the stock's recent performance?

The transaction occurred after a period of significant volatility, with the stock recording a -66% one-year total return as of the July 15, 2026 market close. Despite this performance, the CEO realized a spread of $5.28 per share over the option exercise price.

The transaction occurred after a period of significant volatility, with the stock recording a -66% one-year total return as of the July 15, 2026 market close. Despite this performance, the CEO realized a spread of $5.28 per share over the option exercise price. Does the executive maintain a significant stake in the company?

While the sale represented 17% of his total equity holdings, Siebel remains a substantial shareholder with 2,216,684 total beneficial shares, including both direct and indirect interests, representing an approximate 1% ownership stake in the firm.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-15) $9.14 Market Capitalization $1.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $250.3 million Net Income (TTM) -$470.4 million

Company Snapshot

C3.ai provides enterprise artificial intelligence software solutions, with core offerings including the C3 AI Application Platform for developing and deploying enterprise-scale AI applications, complemented by specialized tools such as C3 AI Ex Machina for data preparation and C3 AI CRM for customer relationship management.

The company generates revenue through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, licensing its AI platform and specialized applications to enterprise customers on a subscription basis, enabling organizations to build and operationalize AI solutions at scale.

C3.ai serves a global clientele across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region, targeting large enterprises and organizations seeking to implement artificial intelligence capabilities across their operations.

C3.ai operates as a leading provider of enterprise AI software solutions with a market capitalization of $1.4 billion. The company has established a global presence across multiple regions and maintains a workforce of 764 employees focused on delivering AI application platforms and related tools. C3.ai's competitive positioning centers on its comprehensive AI application platform designed to accelerate enterprise AI adoption and deployment at scale.

What this transaction means for investors

The July 14 and July 15 sale of company stock by C3.ai’s CEO Thomas Siebel came at a time when shares had plunged substantially from their 52-week high of $30.11 reached in July of 2025. However, these dispositions were non-discretionary transactions as part of a pre-scheduled Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, adopted in September of 2024. Such plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of trading based on non-public information.

These transactions involved the exercise and immediate sale of 462,565 stock options, a tactic typical of company executives. Moreover, post-sale, Siebel maintained a sizable equity stake in C3.ai with millions of shares held directly and indirectly, along with nearly three million stock options. This indicates his interests remain aligned with shareholders.

C3.ai stock is down because its revenue fell after Siebel resigned from the CEO position due to health issues. The company announced his return in June. In its 2026 fiscal year ended April 30, C3.ai posted sales of $250.3 million, a big drop from the prior year’s $389.1 million. Perhaps Siebel resuming the CEO role will help the company rebound.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in C3.ai. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.