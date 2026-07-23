What Does Box COO Olivia Nottebohm's Sale of Nearly 6,000 Company Shares Mean for Investors?

Key Points

The executive sold 5,834 shares for an estimated value of ~$176,000 on July 21, 2026.

The transaction reduced Olivia Nottebohm's direct equity position by 1%, leaving a remaining stake of ~519,000 shares.

This disposal was conducted using directly-held shares; no indirect holdings were involved in this filing.

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Olivia Nottebohm, Chief Operating Officer of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), sold 5,834 shares of Class A Common Stock on July 21, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$175,800 Shares sold (directly held) 5,834 Post-transaction shares (directly held) ~519,000 Post-transaction value $15.55 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($30.13); post-transaction value based on July 21, 2026 market close ($29.94).

Key questions

How does this transaction impact the executive's overall equity position?

The sale of 5,834 shares represented a 1% reduction in Olivia Nottebohm's direct holdings of Class A Common Stock, which remain substantial at ~519,000 shares.

The sale of 5,834 shares represented a 1% reduction in Olivia Nottebohm's direct holdings of Class A Common Stock, which remain substantial at ~519,000 shares. What was the regulatory framework for this sale?

The trade was completed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on July 9, 2025, which allows corporate insiders to schedule share sales in advance to manage personal portfolios while complying with insider trading laws.

The trade was completed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on July 9, 2025, which allows corporate insiders to schedule share sales in advance to manage personal portfolios while complying with insider trading laws. What is the valuation context of the remaining stake?

Following the transaction, the Chief Operating Officer's direct equity interest is valued at $15.55 million based on the July 21, 2026 market close of $29.94.

Following the transaction, the Chief Operating Officer's direct equity interest is valued at $15.55 million based on the July 21, 2026 market close of $29.94. What has been the recent performance of the underlying security?

The transaction at $30.13 per share occurred as the company reported a -9% total return for the 12-month period ending July 21, 2026.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-21) $29.94 Market Capitalization $3.9 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.2 billion Net Income (TTM) $110.8 million

Company Snapshot

Box delivers a cloud-based content management platform that enables organizations to manage, distribute, and access digital assets across any device and location, with capabilities for internal and external collaboration, process automation, and custom application development.

The company operates a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model, generating recurring subscription revenue from enterprise and mid-market customers who utilize the platform for content management and workflow automation.

Box serves organizations of all scales across multiple industries, targeting enterprises and mid-market companies that require robust, scalable solutions for managing and collaborating on digital content and business processes.

Box, Inc. is a leading cloud-based content management platform provider with a market capitalization of $3.9 billion. The company maintains a strong profitability profile with TTM net income of $110.8 million, demonstrating the operational leverage of its SaaS business model.

With 2,810 employees headquartered in Redwood City, Box competes in the competitive software-as-a-service sector by offering comprehensive, integrated solutions that enable enterprises to streamline content-driven workflows and enhance organizational collaboration across distributed teams.

What this transaction means for investors

The July 21 sale of Box at $30.13 per share by the COO came at a time when the stock had rebounded from a 52-week low of $21.34 on April 13. Even so, Olivia Nottebohm’s disposition was a non-discretionary transaction.

The sale was executed as part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Such plans allow insiders to sell shares at predetermined times to avoid concerns of trading on non-public information. Moreover, Nottebohm retained nearly 520,000 shares post-transaction, representing a sizable equity stake in the company. These factors suggest the sale is not a cause for investor concern.

Box stock fell earlier this year due to a sector-wide sell-off in SaaS stocks as investors became concerned artificial intelligence would take business away. The share price recovered after the company reported an 11% year-over-year increase in sales to $305.9 million in its fiscal first quarter ended April 3.

This performance suggests AI is not hurting Box’s business. The company forecasted fiscal 2027 full-year sales of $1.3 billion, up from $1.2 billion in the prior year, with revenue impacted by currency headwinds.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Box. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.