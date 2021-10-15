What Does Benchmark Electronics, Inc.'s (NYSE:BHE) Share Price Indicate?

While Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$28.10 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$24.77. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Benchmark Electronics' current trading price of US$26.39 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Benchmark Electronics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Benchmark Electronics?

Good news, investors! Benchmark Electronics is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $42.49, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Benchmark Electronics’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Benchmark Electronics generate?

NYSE:BHE Earnings and Revenue Growth October 15th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In the upcoming year, Benchmark Electronics' earnings are expected to increase by 47%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since BHE is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BHE for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BHE. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Benchmark Electronics you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Benchmark Electronics, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

