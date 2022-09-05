What Does Bath & Body Works, Inc.'s (NYSE:BBWI) Share Price Indicate?

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Bath & Body Works’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Bath & Body Works Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Bath & Body Works’s ratio of 8.43x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 6.71x, which means if you buy Bath & Body Works today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Bath & Body Works should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Bath & Body Works’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Bath & Body Works look like?

NYSE:BBWI Earnings and Revenue Growth September 5th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Bath & Body Works, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 3.5%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BBWI’s growth outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at BBWI? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BBWI, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Bath & Body Works as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Bath & Body Works (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Bath & Body Works, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

