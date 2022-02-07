What Does Automatic Data Processing, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ADP) Share Price Indicate?

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$248 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$196. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Automatic Data Processing's current trading price of US$206 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Automatic Data Processing’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Automatic Data Processing worth?

Good news, investors! Automatic Data Processing is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $259.09, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Automatic Data Processing’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Automatic Data Processing?

NasdaqGS:ADP Earnings and Revenue Growth February 7th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 29% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Automatic Data Processing. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since ADP is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ADP for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ADP. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

