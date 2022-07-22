What Does Aterian, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ATER) Share Price Indicate?

While Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQCM. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Aterian’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Aterian?

Good news, investors! Aterian is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $3.55, but it is currently trading at US$2.65 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Aterian’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Aterian?

NasdaqCM:ATER Earnings and Revenue Growth July 22nd 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Aterian's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 89%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since ATER is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ATER for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ATER. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, Aterian has 5 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Aterian, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

