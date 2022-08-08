What Does Astronics Corporation's (NASDAQ:ATRO) Share Price Indicate?

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Astronics’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Astronics?

Great news for investors – Astronics is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $16.90, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Astronics’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Astronics look like?

NasdaqGS:ATRO Earnings and Revenue Growth August 8th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 73% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Astronics. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ATRO is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ATRO for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ATRO. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Astronics as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Astronics (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Astronics, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

