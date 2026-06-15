What Does the Arteris CEO's Sale of Company Shares for $2.4 Million Mean for Investors?

Key Points

CEO K. Charles Janac sold 70,000 shares through Bayview Legacy, LLC, generating a transaction value of approximately $2.4 million at an average price of $34.91 per share on June 8, 2026.

This sale represented 0.76% of Janac’s indirect holdings, with direct holdings unchanged.

The sale reflects a 416.37% one-year share price appreciation as of the transaction date.

10 stocks we like better than Arteris ›

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO, President and Chairman of the Board K. Charles Janac reported the indirect sale of 70,000 shares of common stock for a total of approximately $2.4 million on June 8, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 70,000 Transaction value ~$2.4 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 196,729 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 8,985,323 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$6.9 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($34.91); post-transaction value based on June 8, 2026 market close ($35.26).

Key questions

What portion of K. Charles Janac’s holdings did this transaction affect?

This sale reduced Janac’s aggregate beneficial ownership to 8,985,323 shares held indirectly and 196,729 shares held directly, totaling over 9.18 million shares.

This sale reduced Janac’s aggregate beneficial ownership to 8,985,323 shares held indirectly and 196,729 shares held directly, totaling over 9.18 million shares. How was the sale structured, and what entities were involved?

All 70,000 shares were sold through indirect ownership channels, specifically via Bayview Legacy, LLC, in which Janac holds voting and dispositive power as manager.

All 70,000 shares were sold through indirect ownership channels, specifically via Bayview Legacy, LLC, in which Janac holds voting and dispositive power as manager. What does the timing and scale of this trade indicate about insider selling cadence and capacity?

With the transaction executed under a 10b5-1 plan and following a pattern of regular dispositions, the sale size is consistent with recent activity and is constrained by the sharp reduction in overall holdings over the past year.

With the transaction executed under a 10b5-1 plan and following a pattern of regular dispositions, the sale size is consistent with recent activity and is constrained by the sharp reduction in overall holdings over the past year. How does this trade relate to market performance and valuation context?

The transaction occurred as Arteris shares had appreciated 416.37% over the prior twelve months (as of June 8, 2026), suggesting that the sale reflects standard liquidity harvesting following a substantial run-up in the stock price.

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 267 Revenue (TTM) $77.0 million Net income (TTM) ($34.6 million) 1-year price change 416.37%

* 1-year performance calculated as of June 8, 2026.

Company snapshot

Arteris develops and licenses advanced on-chip interconnect IP (such as FlexNoC, Ncore, and CodaCache) and associated deployment software for semiconductor design.

It generates revenue primarily through IP licensing, support, and deployment solutions for System-on-Chip (SoC) architectures.

The company serves clients in automotive, AI/machine learning, 5G/wireless communications, data centers, and consumer electronics sectors worldwide.

Arteris is a specialist in semiconductor interconnect intellectual property, providing scalable and configurable IP solutions that are critical for modern SoC and NoC designs.

The company leverages a licensing-based business model, enabling semiconductor manufacturers and system designers to accelerate product development and enhance on-chip data performance. Arteris technology is widely adopted across high-growth markets, offering a competitive advantage through validated, resilient, and flexible IP platforms.

What this transaction means for investors

The June 8 sale of Arteris stock by CEO K. Charles Janac came at a time when shares were experiencing a massive surge. Last June, Arteris reached a 52-week low of $8.01. This year, the stock hit a high of $43.39 on June 15, just days after Janac’s disposition.

Even so, his sale is not a cause for investor concern. Janac sold the stock as part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, adopted back in March of 2025.

Such plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of trading based on insider information. Consequently, this was a non-discretionary transaction, not Janac selling to take advantage of the soaring share price. Moreover, his hefty post-transaction holdings of more than nine million shares shows he maintains a substantial equity position in the company.

Arteris stock is on fire thanks to artificial intelligence. The rise of AI led to strong demand for the company’s technology, resulting in revenue of $22.9 million in the first quarter. This sum represents impressive 39% year-over-year growth.

Should you buy stock in Arteris right now?

Before you buy stock in Arteris, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Arteris wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $433,268!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,259,391!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 935% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 15, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.