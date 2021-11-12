What Does Appian Corporation's (NASDAQ:APPN) Share Price Indicate?

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGM over the last few months, increasing to US$114 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$86.66. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Appian's current trading price of US$89.20 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Appian’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Appian still cheap?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 38%, trading at US$89.20 compared to my intrinsic value of $64.82. This means that the opportunity to buy Appian at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Appian’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Appian look like?

NasdaqGM:APPN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 12th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 57% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Appian. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in APPN’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe APPN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on APPN for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for APPN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Appian as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Appian.

If you are no longer interested in Appian, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

