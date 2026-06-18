What Does Appian CEO's Sale of 50,000 Shares for $1.2 Million Mean for Investors?

Key Points

CEO Matthew Calkins sold 50,000 shares on June 8, 2026, for a transaction value of approximately $1.21 million, using a weighted average price of $24.13 per share.

This sale represented 2.75% of Calkins's direct holdings, reducing his direct position to 1,769,144 shares.

Only direct ownership was affected; there were no indirect or derivative shares involved in this transaction.

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Matthew W. Calkins, CEO and founder of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN), reported an open-market sale of 50,000 shares for a total of approximately $1.21 million on June 8, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 50,000 Transaction value $1.2 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,769,144 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$43.2 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($24.13); post-transaction value based on June 8, 2026 market close ($24.43).

Key questions

How material is this sale relative to Calkins's overall direct ownership?

This transaction accounted for 2.75% of his direct holdings, with 1,769,144 shares remaining under his direct control post-sale.

This transaction accounted for 2.75% of his direct holdings, with 1,769,144 shares remaining under his direct control post-sale. Did the transaction impact any indirect or derivative holdings?

No indirect entities or derivative securities were involved; the entire disposition was executed from Calkins's direct ownership account.

No indirect entities or derivative securities were involved; the entire disposition was executed from Calkins's direct ownership account. How does this sale compare to Calkins's historical activity?

Over the past two years, this is the only open-market sale reported, with prior filings limited to administrative events and no other open-market disposals in this period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $762.69 million Net income (TTM) $0.89 million Employees 2,033

Company snapshot

Appian provides a low-code automation platform that enables rapid software development, automating workflows, forms, data structures, reports, and user interfaces; it also offers professional services and customer support.

The company generates revenue through software subscriptions, platform licensing, and associated consulting and support services.

Key customers include organizations in financial services, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, telecommunications, and transportation sectors.

Appian is a technology company specializing in low-code software platforms that streamline complex application development for enterprise clients. With a global presence and a diverse client base, Appian leverages automation to deliver efficiency and scalability for organizations across multiple industries.

What this transaction means for investors

The June 8 sale of Appian stock by company CEO and founder Matthew Calkins came at a time when shares had fallen significantly from their 52-week high of $46.06 reached in 2025. Even so, his disposition is not a red flag for investors.

Calkins’ sale was a non-discretionary transaction, executed automatically as part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which the CEO adopted in March of 2026. Such plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of trading based on insider information.

Moreover, Calkins retained 1.8 million shares after the disposition. This indicates he maintains a sizable equity stake in the company he founded.

Appian stock is down due to investor concerns that artificial intelligence will take business away. In addition, while the company reported a strong 21% year-over-year increase in first-quarter revenue to $202.2 million, it forecasted only 13% to 14% growth in 2026 compared to 2025. This disappointed Wall Street and contributed to fears of AI’s impact on Appian’s business.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Appian. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.