What Does Amtech Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ASYS) Share Price Indicate?

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$15.51 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$8.07. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Amtech Systems' current trading price of US$8.34 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Amtech Systems’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Amtech Systems?

Amtech Systems is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Amtech Systems’s ratio of 77.57x is above its peer average of 25.37x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Semiconductor industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Amtech Systems’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Amtech Systems?

NasdaqGS:ASYS Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Amtech Systems' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ASYS’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ASYS should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ASYS for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for ASYS, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Amtech Systems.

If you are no longer interested in Amtech Systems, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

