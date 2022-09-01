What Does Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALRM) Share Price Indicate?

While Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Alarm.com Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Alarm.com Holdings Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 18% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Alarm.com Holdings today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $80.73, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Alarm.com Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Alarm.com Holdings generate?

NasdaqGS:ALRM Earnings and Revenue Growth September 1st 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Alarm.com Holdings, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 0.2%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for Alarm.com Holdings, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ALRM’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ALRM, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Alarm.com Holdings as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Alarm.com Holdings, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Alarm.com Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.