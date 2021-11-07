What Does Addus HomeCare Corporation's (NASDAQ:ADUS) Share Price Indicate?

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Addus HomeCare’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Addus HomeCare still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 16% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Addus HomeCare today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $120.88, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Addus HomeCare’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Addus HomeCare?

NasdaqGS:ADUS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 45% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Addus HomeCare. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ADUS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ADUS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example - Addus HomeCare has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Addus HomeCare, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

