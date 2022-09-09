What Does Acuity Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE:AYI) Share Price Indicate?

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Acuity Brands’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Acuity Brands Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Acuity Brands is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 14.67x is currently well-below the industry average of 20.7x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Acuity Brands’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Acuity Brands?

NYSE:AYI Earnings and Revenue Growth September 9th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 20% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Acuity Brands. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since AYI is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AYI for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy AYI. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

