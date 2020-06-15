What Do You Want? How To Figure Out The Answer To That Thorny Question

It seems as if every year, more and more messages are spread that we need to go after what we want. We’re told that if you love your job, you won’t work a day in your life. But, how do we know what we want?

Up until about 40 years ago, our lives were pretty much dictated by society. Of course, children were asked what they wanted to be when they grew up, but did adults really pay attention? It seemed as if it was just what you asked kids.

Later, when it came time to choose a college major, students were expected to have a choice. But at age 17, who knows what they want to do for the rest of their lives? And at one point, options were pretty gender-specific. Girls who went to college were expected to major in nursing, teaching, and home economics. The real expectation of society was that girls would get married and devote the rest of their lives to home and children.

That has changed. The choices are wide open. Career, marriage and children offer myriad options for life design. So how do you know what you want to do?

In a recent podcast we spoke with Tammi Brannan, creator of The Blueprint Process. She has lots of wisdom and hacks to help people figure out what they want out of life. No more “I should do this because I’m good at that.” Now we should be able to say, “I do this because I love it and it creates tons of positive energy in my life.”

Let’s look at how to start the process. First, recognize you are your own genius. According to Tammi, begin by being aware of your energy. What causes it to spike? What causes it to tank? This exercise isn’t limited to activities. Look at relationships, obligations, volunteer options -- everything you do in your life. Track your energy and rate things on a scale of one-to-five, or one-to-ten, whatever is meaningful to you.

Notice who or what gives you that “high” and what makes you feel like you can’t get away fast enough. Within about a week you’ll start to see patterns. You’ll identify when you’re “in the zone,” which is where you want to be. This is where you are using your natural instincts and abilities. You are able to maintain your energy at a high level over a period of time.

Identifying this data allows you to start to slowly rearrange your life to get to a place where at least 80% of your day is near the top of your energy scale. Don’t expect an overnight change, take it one step at a time. Remember, life is a journey, and you take a journey one step at a time.

Taking the time to do this for yourself is crucial. The more you are in your energy zone, the happier you will be. And happy people attract other happy people. So, make the commitment to spend time understanding who you are and what you want. Once you have that information, you’ll be better equipped to choose at the crossroads and continue your journey to becoming one of the luckiest people in the world.

If you want to hear the full Changing the Rules podcast with Tammi Brannan, click here. You can subscribe to Changing the Rules on your favorite podcast platform.

