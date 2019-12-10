What Do The Big Biotech Deals Mean for the Average Investor?

Two significant deals in biotech were announced yesterday. Merck (MRK) is buying ArQule (ARQL) for $2.7 billion and Sanofi (SNY) is buying Synthorx (THOR) for $2.5 billion. Both acquisition targets are clinical stage biotech companies specializing in cancer drugs and what is remarkable is not really the size of the deals, it is the massive premium to current market value being paid in each case. ARQL shot up by around 100% on news of their deal, while THOR did even better, jumping over 170%. That is obviously great news if you held either of those stocks, but what does it mean for the rest of us?

The size of the premiums points to the massive competition in the biotech field for cancer therapies, and also reinforces the view that the real progress in the field is coming from small companies. Many of the big boys are feeling left behind and, as cash rich companies are wont to do, they are buying their way to relevance.

That suggests that the shopping spree by big pharma is far from over, which in turn probably makes many people feel that the best strategy for investors is to buy stock in some small, cancer-focused, biotech companies and hope one of them becomes a takeover target. That strategy, however, is not a particularly good one for one simple reason: math.

The problem is that the prospect of buyouts for those type of companies has been around for some time, and that has distorted the pricing of the stocks. In most cases something close to the best-case scenario is priced in, meaning that any setback can result in massive drops that are exaggerated by market positioning. It is not unusual for such stocks to lose eighty or ninety percent on a disappointment, and there are more of those than high-dollar buyouts in any given year.

As I am sure you will be made aware in the runup to next year’s election, the fact is that, depending on which study you trust, somewhere between five and fourteen percent of drugs in development actually make it to market. Even if you take the highest number, that means that for every success, there are around six failures.

From an investment perspective, it makes no sense to have one success in seven when the positive results in a maximum two-hundred percent gain and the negatives, to err on the conservative side, show fifty percent losses. Sure, you might get lucky, but luck is not a good basis for investment.

The long-term potential of these therapies is massive, but picking individual winners is just too difficult for the average investor and a disciplined approach to cutting losers is made impossible by the gaps that appear on bad news. That doesn’t mean, however, that you shouldn’t have exposure to the industry.

There are two ways of doing that that make sense given the math. One is to buy the big, cash-rich firms that are making the acquisitions. They generally have broad pipelines that enable then to take the hits yet still show appreciation over time.

The other is to invest in the industry as a whole, through something like the Nasdaq Biotech ETF (IBB). As the latest round of therapies have been developed and mergers and acquisitions made IBB has jumped around twenty-five percent, but don’t let that put you off. This is an investment in a massive disruption in healthcare that is not going away and that offers the prospect of success for decades to come.

Yesterday’s deals indicate the potential in biotech, but don’t get carried away. They are newsworthy because the deals themselves and the huge premiums involved are rare. That means that for long-term investors, something like IBB is a far better buy than a few small companies.

