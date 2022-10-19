What Do Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Oracle Have in Common?

Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and a quick update on its data center solutions that involve Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). At the end of the episode, I also discuss a semiconductor company to keep an eye on if it ever goes public. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of October 19, 2022. The video was published on October 19, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro has positions in Meta Platforms, Inc. and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Inc. and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.