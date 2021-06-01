What Do Issuers Count as Travel Purchases?

Image source: Getty Images

Some issuers count anything travel related, while others are a bit stingier.

Travel is one of the most common credit card rewards categories you can find. In fact, most major issuers -- and no small number of minor ones -- offer at least one travel rewards credit card that earns bonus rewards on travel purchases. But what, exactly, counts as a travel purchase?

It all comes down to merchant codes. Each merchant that accepts credit cards has what's called a merchant code, which is usually a four-digit number that tells the credit card networks and issuers what types of goods or services the merchant offers. Merchant codes can be fairly specific. For example, an airline will likely have a merchant code for "airline."

The types of merchant codes that a credit card issuer counts as part of its travel category will vary. Some issuers may include any travel-related merchant code, while others are more limited. Here's a look at which types of purchases count as "travel" for some of the major card issuers.

American Express

The exact type of travel purchases that earn bonus rewards with Amex varies a lot by card. For example, an Amex credit card that earns bonus rewards on travel purchases will include:

Airfare

Hotel stays

Timeshare rentals (excluding timeshare purchases)

Vacation rentals

Car rentals (excluding trucks and moving vans)

Cruises

Tours

Travel purchases made through tour operators

Travel agency packages (including online)

On the other hand, Amex cards that earn bonus rewards on transit purchases will apply to:

Trains

Taxi cabs

Rideshare services

Ferries

Tolls

Parking

Buses

Subways

Some Amex cards offer bonus rewards only for flights and/or hotel stays. To earn these bonus rewards, flights must be booked directly with the airline or hotel company, or through amextravel.com. Third-party bookings generally will not earn bonus rewards for cards that specify hotel or airline purchases.

Bank of America

Bank of America has one of the most inclusive travel categories, offering bonus rewards on travel purchases from a wide array of merchant types. Eligible purchases can include:

Airlines

Hotels

Motels

Timeshares

Trailer parks, motorhome, and RV rentals

Campgrounds

Car rental agencies

Truck and trailer rental

Cruise lines

Travel agencies, tour operators, and real estate agents

Trains

Buses

Taxis

Limousines

Ferries

Boat rentals

Parking lots and garages

Tolls and bridge fees

You can also earn bonus rewards for travel-related purchases made at tourist attractions and exhibits, such as art galleries, amusement parks, carnivals, circuses, aquariums, and zoos. However, some purchases made during your travel will not qualify for bonus rewards, including in-flight purchases and duty-free airport purchases.

Capital One

Capital One credit cards don't necessarily earn bonus rewards on travel, but some of their travel cards allow you to redeem miles to cover travel-related expenses. Qualifying purchases may include:

Airlines

Hotels

Rail lines

Car rental agencies

Limousine services

Bus lines

Cruise lines

Taxi cabs

Travel agents

Timeshares

Other travel-related expenses may qualify if the merchant is coded as a travel provider. In general, however, don't expect to be able to redeem Capital One miles for things like museums or theme parks.

Chase

The travel rewards category for Chase credit cards is fairly broad, though not as inclusive as some other issuers. You can earn bonus rewards on travel purchases that include:

Airlines

Hotels

Motels

Timeshares

Car rental agencies

Cruise lines

Travel agencies

Discount travel sites

Campgrounds

Operators of passenger trains

Buses

Taxis

Limousines

Ferries

Toll bridges and highways

Parking lots and garages

Chase specifically excludes a number of travel-related purchases, such as:

Real estate agents

Educational merchants arranging travel

In-flight purchases

On-board cruise line purchases

Sightseeing activities, excursions, tourist attractions

RV and boat rentals

Merchants within hotels and airports

Moving trucks or vans

The issuer also states that gift-card purchases or purchases of points or miles are also ineligible for travel-category bonus rewards.

U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank has a few rewards credit cards that earn bonus rewards on travel, though the issuer has a somewhat limited travel category. U.S. Bank cards offering bonus rewards on travel will include purchases with:

Airlines

Hotels

Car rentals

Taxicabs

Limousines

Passenger trains

Cruise line companies

You'll generally have the best luck having a travel-related purchase earn bonus rewards when you book directly with the merchant, rather than using a third-party site or company.

Travel purchases by any other name...

If a specific type of travel purchase isn't listed by your issuer, then you're unlikely to earn bonus rewards on those purchases. However, the examples posted by issuers aren't always all-inclusive, and some purchases may end up scoring bonus rewards even if not explicitly stated. If you are concerned about whether a specific purchase will earn a bonus reward on your travel card, it could be worthwhile to reach out to your card issuer.

Top credit card wipes out interest until 2022

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card can allow you to pay 0% interest for a whopping 18 months! That's one reason our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. It'll allow you to pay 0% interest on both balance transfers and new purchases until 2022, and you'll pay no annual fee. Read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Brittney Myers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.