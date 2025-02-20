What To Do If You’re Still Waiting on an Old Tax Refund

Getting a tax refund isn’t generally seen as a wise financial move. After all, the check you receive from the government is simply a return of taxes that you overpaid and could have kept in your bank account all year. Nonetheless, many Americans look forward to tax season with glee, excited to receive a few hundred (or thousand) dollars in the form of a tax refund.

But what happens if you wait and wait for your tax refund and it never arrives? Here are the things you’ll want to know, and the steps you’ll need to take.

Understand the Time Frame of the IRS

It’s understandable that you want your tax refund as soon as possible after you file your tax return. But you aren’t alone. The IRS has millions of tax refunds to process, and it operates on a set timetable. Even for electronically filed returns — which is the fastest way to get your money — you should expect to wait up to 21 days. For amended returns or those filed through the U.S. mail, that timetable expands to 4 weeks or more, according to the IRS.

Check on the Status of Your Tax Refund

If your tax refund is somehow delayed beyond the above standard timetables, the IRS provides a tool to help you track its status. Known as the “Where’s My Refund” tool, simply go to the appropriate section of the IRS website and click on the “Check your refund” button. You’ll need to have your Social Security or Tax ID number, your filing status and the exact refund amount on your return.

Verify if Your Refund Was Lost or Stolen

If the IRS indicated that they already paid your refund but you never received it, the next step is to verify if it was lost or stolen. This involves doing what’s known as a refund trace. Before you do so, the IRS highly recommends that you double-check you’ve provided it with your correct bank information.

If your bank information is all in line, the next step is to call the IRS Refund Hotline at (800) 829-1954 — but only if your filing status is anything but married filing jointly. There, you will either use the automated service or speak with a live individual. If you did file a joint return, you’ll have to instead complete Form 3911, “Taxpayer Statement Regarding Refund,” and mail it to the address you would normally use to file a paper return.

Use the IRS’s Taxpayer Advocate Service

When all else fails, the IRS has a special Taxpayer Advocate Service that you can contact if you’re not getting the answers you need regarding your tax refund. Although technically an independent organization, the TAS is a division of the IRS, and its sole purpose is to help taxpayers protect their rights. If any portion of the IRS isn’t operating as it should — and not receiving a tax refund you’re legally entitled to qualifies — you can contact the TAS to help work through a resolution. Best of all, its services are completely free of charge. You can contact the TAS at (877) 777-4778. Further information is available at www.taxpayeradvocate.irs.gov.

What About Missing State Tax Refunds?

In addition to federal tax refunds, state tax refunds can go missing, as well. However, as there are 50 individual states, there is no national point of contact you can use to track down an old state tax refund. Rather, you’ll have to contact the taxing authority of the state where you filed your tax return.

