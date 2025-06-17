Many Americans claim Social Security benefits as soon as they become eligible, often out of necessity or fear of missing out. However, some later regret the decision, especially after learning that early filing permanently reduces monthly payments.

Fortunately, there are a few strategies that may help. Whether someone is within the first year of receiving benefits or has already reached full retirement age, here’s what to do if you regret claiming Social Security early.

Withdraw Your Application

If it has been less than 12 months since a retiree began receiving Social Security benefits, they may file Form SSA-521 to withdraw their application.

“If you feel remorse about claiming your benefits in the first year, you can halt payments,” said Sandy Kemp, a registered Social Security advisor (RSSA). “Contact the Social Security Administration (SSA) via phone to claim remorse and use the phrase ‘remorse’ to be clear about your request. The SSA will send you a letter with the sum to pay back, along with payment methods.”

This option requires full repayment of all benefits received to date, including any paid to a spouse or dependent. If approved, the withdrawal effectively erases the original claim, allowing the individual to reapply at a later date and receive a higher monthly benefit.

“This effectively is a do-over where the end result similar to having never started taking your benefits,” said Aaron Brask, principal at Aaron Brask Capital. “So, you will receive credits for delaying your benefit and ultimately receive a higher Social Security benefit when you apply again.”

Suspend Your Benefits

For those who have reached full retirement age but are not yet 70, it is possible to suspend Social Security benefits in order to earn delayed retirement credits.

During the suspension period, benefits increase by approximately 8% per year until age 70, at which point they automatically resume unless the suspension is restarted earlier.

“In this case, you will not have to pay back any benefits,” Brask said. “Moreover, your future benefits will grow each month while they are still suspended, at least until you are 70 years old.”

This strategy can help increase monthly payments in the future, even after an early claim is made.

“A federally guaranteed 8% return is a great return rate for any investment,” Kemp said. “If your finances allow you to suspend your claim, it’s a great strategy. This short-term exemption increases your payments permanently in the long term.”

Consider Spousal or Survivor Benefits

For married, divorced or widowed individuals, another option may be available: Claiming spousal or survivor benefits. While this won’t undo an early claim, it can offer a higher monthly benefit that supplements or replaces a reduced Social Security payout.

Spousal benefits are typically available if the individual’s spouse (or ex-spouse) has a higher earnings record. Survivor benefits, on the other hand, may offer an even larger payout based on the deceased spouse’s benefit amount.

Eligibility rules vary, such as being married at least 10 years in the case of divorced spousal benefits. However, for some, this path offers meaningful financial relief without necessitating a reversal of an earlier decision.

“Strategically managing spousal or survivor benefits can also increase household income over time,” said Seann Malloy, founder and managing partner at Malloy Law Offices. “Income-tested benefits such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) could also serve as a bridge for low-income individuals.”

Return To Work and Limit the Impact

Not everyone who claims Social Security early intends to stay retired. For individuals under full retirement age who return to work, there’s still an opportunity to reduce the long-term impact of an early claim.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) imposes an earnings limit for those receiving benefits before full retirement age. In 2025, the limit is $22,320. If someone earns more than that amount, the SSA will withhold $1 in benefits for every $2 earned over the threshold. While this may seem like a penalty, the withheld benefits aren’t lost forever.

Once the full retirement age is reached, the SSA will recalculate the monthly benefit to account for any previously withheld payments. This adjustment results in a higher benefit in the future, offering a partial reversal of the earlier reduction.

This strategy doesn’t erase the early claim. However, for those who continue working, it can help soften the financial consequences over time.

