What To Do if You Lose Your Medicaid or CHIP Coverage

During the pandemic, states were required to continue to provide healthcare through the Medicaid or Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) without confirming eligibility. This requirement began to be phased out in March 2023, so states are once again confirming eligibility for these programs.

This means that some people are losing their Medicaid or CHIP coverage because their eligibility has changed during the period when eligibility was not being confirmed. Here’s what you need to know if you lose your Medicaid or CHIP coverage.

Watch for a Letter From Your State

Your state will send your contact information to the state health insurance marketplace if you are no longer eligible for Medicaid or CHIP. The state will also send you a letter or contact you by phone. Make sure that your contact information is up to date with your state, so this information gets to you.

Coverage Is Available From the Health Insurance Marketplace

If you are no longer eligible for Medicaid or CHIP, you may be able to get insurance coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace. You can sign up for coverage through the marketplace up to 60 days before your Medicaid or CHIP coverage ends, so you don’t have any gaps in your coverage.

If you apply before November 30, 2024, you can do so any time after your Medicaid or CHIP coverage ends, and you’ll have 60 days to enroll in a plan. The plan will start on the first of the month after you enroll.

Get Help Choosing a Plan

If you need help applying for coverage through the marketplace, you’ll get a follow up letter from your state that includes information about free assistance that is available to help you understand and select a healthcare plan.

For more information about what you should do if you lose your health insurance coverage through Medicaid or CHIP, visit healthcare.gov.

