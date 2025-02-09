What To Do if You Didn’t Get Your Stimulus Payment

You may have heard a lot of talk about 2025 stimulus payments from the IRS. It’s been a top search topic online as taxpayers want to know if they qualify.

For those who do, it’s not too late to receive that money. For some families, it means a couple of thousands of dollars to help boost their budgets.

Here’s a look at what to do if you think you’re still owed a payment.

Eligible Taxpayers

The good news is that around 1 million taxpayers were supposed to receive the payments. No, they’re not tax refunds for last year. Instead, they’re going to people who didn’t claim those Recovery Rebate Credits on tax returns from 2021.

According to CNBC, an individual could receive up to $1,400, while a married couple could see a maximum of $2,800. That adds up to more than $2 billion. Still, many taxpayers already received their payments from the 2021 tax returns and are unlikely to be part of this latest round.

Keep in Mind the Deadline

Here’s more good news: If you qualified, you probably already should have received a payment by mail or directly in your account. It’s likely you also received a note to let you know there was a payment.

If you think you should’ve received the 2021 payment but haven’t yet, you have until the deadline, Apr. 15, to file for it.

Necessary Steps

Before that date, you need to file a 2021 tax return. Per the Associated Press, you need to file that tax return even if you didn’t think it was necessary because of a lack of income.

The IRS has been providing information about the payments, and what eligible taxpayers need to do if they haven’t seen the money yet. Taxpayers can find out more information on an IRS webpage dedicated to the payments.

