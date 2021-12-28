What Do Charles River Labs’ Newly Added Risk Factors Reveal?

Massachusetts-based Charles River Labs (CRL) offers products and services to help accelerate the discovery, development, and manufacture of drugs and other therapeutic products.

Charles River’s earnings report shows revenue rose 20.5% year-over-year to $895.9 million in Q3 2021, missing the consensus estimate of $908.2 million. It posted adjusted EPS of $2.70, which rose from $2.33 in the same quarter last year and beat the consensus estimate of $2.58.

Charles River recently divested its CDMO site in Sweden and RMS operations in Japan. It expects the divestitures to reduce Q4 revenue by $20 million.

With this in mind, we used TipRanks to take a look at the newly added risk factors for Charles River.

Risk Factors

According to the new TipRanks Risk Factors tool, Charles River's main risk category is Production, representing 24% of the total 38 risks identified for the stock. Legal and Regulatory and Finance and Corporate are the next two major risk categories at 21% and 16% of the total risks, respectively. Charles River recently updated its profile with five new risk factors across the various categories.

Charles River tells investors that a large part of its business will depend on its CDMO customers securing regulatory approval for the products that it manufactures. Therefore, Charles River cautions that its financial results could suffer if the customers fail to obtain or maintain regulatory approval of their products. Further, the company cautions that if the FDA fails to approve its manufacturing facilities, it may lose business as its customers could seek alternative manufacturing partners.

The company informs investors that its manufacturing services are highly complex. It mentions that failure of quality control systems in the facilities could result in the destruction of products and affect the timely delivery of products to customers. Charles River cautions that such incidents could damage its reputation and relationships with customers, cause loss of revenue, and lead to increased costs.

Charles River cautions that its operating results and financial condition may suffer if the products it manufactures fail to gain market acceptance. It mentions that the demand for the products it manufactures may be affected by issues such as competition, changing marketing strategies, and reduction in government subsidies.

The Production risk factor’s sector average is 13%, compared to Charles River’s 24%. Charles River’s stock has gained about 50% over the past year.

Analysts’ Take

Robert W. Baird analyst Eric Coldwell recently reiterated a Buy rating on Charles River Labs stock with a price target of $453, which suggests 20.69% upside potential.

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 7 Buys and 1 Hold. The average Charles River Labs price target of $438.71 implies 16.88% upside potential to current levels.

