What Do Barbie and the AI Megatrend Have in Common? A Lot, Actually

$8.1 billion.

That’s how much money the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2023 made at the box office worldwide this year.

That may not sound like a whole lot, since we in the investing world hear these incomprehensible numbers so often that they can lose their impact.

But a favorite comparison of mine is how one million seconds is about 11 and a half days…

Meanwhile, one billion seconds is nearly 32 years!

One movie rose above the rest this year… and you probably already know which one I’m talking about. (Regrettably, it was not my favorite film of the year, A Man Named Otto.)

This movie featured an astounding scientific breakthrough that changed the world forever…

Barbie.

Here’s what I mean…

A Huge Stride in Innovation

To create its first Barbie in 1959, Mattel Inc. (MAT) utilized a revolutionary type of plastic called vinyl PVC.

Throughout the 1950s, versions of this “miracle material” had been circulating in various industrial applications, but Mattel was one of the first companies to apply this new technology to the toy industry.

Mattel combined PVC with phthalate-based “plasticizers” that improved the flexibility and durability of plastic, which made Barbie’s “skin” more human-like. This original Barbie “formula” has evolved over the years to become a creation that contains more chemicals than most junk food.

But the foundational concept has never changed: to produce a pliable, durable doll out of plastic. That simple formula created a worldwide franchise that has sold more than one billion Barbie dolls since 1959 and that continues to generate more than $1 billion per year in sales.

In other words, by applying a new technology in a novel way, the Mattel company created a wealth-generating empire.

Today, many companies are attempting a similar feat with artificial intelligence.

They are attempting to adopt and apply this new technology in ways that will supercharge their growth trajectories, and perhaps build wealth-generating empires of their own.

Mattel was not the very first company to introduce a plastic toy. Two years before Barbie landed on toy store shelves in 1959, Wham-O introduced the plastic “Frisbee” and “Hula-Hoop.” The following year, Sweden’s Lego company began selling its famous plastic building blocks in the United States.

But Mattel’s plastic toy was different. Barbie was not rigid like a Frisbee or a Lego block; she was a supple, pliable plastic toy. In other words, Mattel applied a new technology in a novel way.

Behind the Scenes

Now, technology inventors rarely leave multimillion-dollar, or multibillion-dollar, estates to their heirs.

Technology appliers, however, often do. For example…

Cornelius Vanderbilt didn’t invent the railroad… and neither did Collis Huntington . But both of these “railroad men” left behind billion-dollar fortunes in today’s dollars.

didn’t invent the railroad… and neither did . But both of these “railroad men” left behind billion-dollar fortunes in today’s dollars. Henry Ford didn’t invent the internal combustion engine.

Charlie Chaplin didn’t invent the motion picture.

Oprah Winfrey didn’t invent television or even the talk show.

Bill Gates didn’t invent the personal computer.

And of course, Jeff Bezos didn’t invent the Internet.

Show me a technological empire, and I’ll show you someone who creatively applied a breakthrough technology – or who integrated a breakthrough technology with existing ones. And they’re almost never the people who actually invent these things.

Technology is simply a tool, until somebody figures out a novel way to use it… just like Mattel’s Barbie dolls. Artificial intelligence is merely the newest tool in the technology tool kit.

It is a pretty cool tool, but it is just a tool until somebody does something amazing with it.

In the right hands, this technology could become transformational. Those are the hands I want to find as an investor.

I want to find the companies that are completely transforming themselves by doing what others are not – by adopting and applying AI to their processes in significant, if not transformational, ways.

I believe I’ve found the tip of the iceberg on these exact sorts of plays, including…

One company that is a leading innovator and competitor in the joint replacement business. It provides the full range of solutions for joint-replacement surgeries – from leading-edge prosthetics to surgical robots to AI-enabled patient-diagnostic and monitoring systems. According to GlobalData analysis, orthopedists performed approximately three million knee reconstruction surgeries worldwide in 2020, but only 11% of those surgeries were completed with the support of robotic assistance. That percentage should grow significantly over the next few years, giving a large addressable market to this company…

A dual renewable energy/AI company whose software uses advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning to help its customers – including utility companies, electric vehicle fleet operators, and other large organizations – automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. Its total bookings have rocketed 1,000% over the last three years – producing an even larger jump in revenues…

And one company that is the leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content for video games and other specialized commercial applications. Today, most of our screen-based interactions – from images we post on Facebook, to Zoom calls, to streaming videos, to computer games, to dating apps – operate in 2D. But 3D is coming… quickly. That means programmers will be spending years converting our 2D paradigm into a 3D metaverse, while also creating entirely new 3D products and solutions.

But just finding good AI plays isn’t the only way to “make” AI work for you…

