What Divorced Retirees Need to Know About Claiming Social Security in 2026

Key Points

You can claim Social Security based on your spouse's work history if you were married for at least 10 years.

You can't receive spousal benefits from your ex-spouse if you remarry.

Claiming spousal benefits before your full retirement age will reduce how much you're eligible to receive.

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Divorces can disrupt many parts of people's lives, including their finances. This is particularly true for retirement planning. Although you'll most likely need to revamp your retirement strategy after a divorce, one silver lining is that you could still be eligible for a higher Social Security benefit.

Your career earnings largely determine your Social Security benefit, but Social Security offers spousal benefits that allow you to claim benefits based on your partner's work record. And you don't need to be married right now, either. Divorcees are also eligible for spousal benefits. Here's what you should know about them in 2026.

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Who is eligible to receive divorced spousal benefits?

To claim spousal benefits as a divorcee, you must have been married to your ex-spouse for at least 10 consecutive years before divorcing. Anything short of 10 automatically disqualifies you. If you were married to someone, divorced, and then remarried them within a calendar year, Social Security may combine the time.

Your ex-spouse's relationship status doesn't matter, but if you're planning to claim spousal benefits as a divorcee, you must currently be unmarried. If you remarry while collecting the benefits, you'll lose the right to the benefits based on your ex-spouse's work record and must claim based on your new spouse's work record or your own.

And don't worry if you're not in contact with your ex-spouse; you don't need their permission to claim benefits, and they won't be alerted. However, if they're not currently claiming benefits, you'll need to wait until you've been divorced for two years before being eligible to claim. They must also be at least 62 years old (the earliest you can claim).

How much can you receive from divorced spousal benefits?

By claiming Social Security spousal benefits, you're eligible to receive up to 50% of their primary insurance amount (PIA), which is their monthly benefit if they claim at their full retirement age. For example, if your spouse's PIA is $2,500, you'd be eligible to receive $1,250.

As with standard benefits, claiming divorced spousal benefits before your own full retirement age will reduce your monthly benefit. For anyone born in 1960 or later, the full retirement age is 67. However, if you claim before then, here's how much your benefit will be reduced by age:

Age 66: 8.33%

Age 65: 16.66%

Age 64: 25%

Age 63: 30%

Age 62: 35%

If you're eligible to receive $1,250 at full retirement age, claiming at 62 would mean receiving $875 instead. But delaying spousal benefits past your full retirement age doesn't increase the amount you receive, as is the case with standard benefits.

Claiming divorced spousal benefits may not be for everyone, but if you qualify and the benefits will be higher than what you'd get by claiming on your own, it's the best route to take.

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