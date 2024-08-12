What Is the Dividend Payout for Philip Morris?

Tobacco company Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) has increased dividends annually since it was spun off from Altria Group in 2008. The board of directors last raised the payment in October.

It's important to look beyond the current level and past increases, however. While everyone likes higher payouts, particularly dividend-seeking investors, it's imperative for investors to do some digging to see if Philip Morris can sustain the payment.

The dividend

Philip Morris pays $1.30 a quarter, or $5.20 a year. That equates to a 4.5% dividend yield, more than 3 times the S&P 500's 1.4%.

It's useful to check free cash flow (FCF) to see if the company can afford the dividends. Philip Morris' 2023 FCF was nearly $7.9 billion, but it spent almost $8 billion on dividends. During the first half of this year, its $4.1 billion in dividends covered the payments by just $22 million. That's not much of a cushion, however.

Shifting business

Management has been pushing smoke-free products, which accounted for about 38% of Philip Morris' second-quarter revenue, up from 35.4% a year ago.

But that still means it relies on combustible tobacco products for most of its top line. Cigarettes accounted for about 80% of the quarter's shipment volume. The number of units grew 0.4% year over year, but the international market share dipped from 25.5% to 25.3%.

Revenue from combustible products edged up 1.2% to $5.9 billion. Smoke-free products' revenue grew 13.6%. Philip Morris will likely need to keep growing this business to sustain profitability to generate FCF that will fund dividend increases over the long run.

Should you invest $1,000 in Philip Morris International right now?

Before you buy stock in Philip Morris International, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Philip Morris International wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $641,864!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 12, 2024

Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Philip Morris International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.