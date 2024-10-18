What Is the Dividend Payout for Oracle Stock?

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is one of the best-performing technology stocks in the S&P 500 index for 2024, returning a fantastic 65% this year. Demand for its cloud services, a critical component of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, is driving a strong growth outlook.

There's a lot to like about this cloud computing giant, including the company's impressive 15-year history of increasing its annual dividend payout. While Oracle's current dividend yield is only a modest 0.9%, the recent earnings momentum provides room for continued dividend growth.

Let's explore how Oracle's dividend has evolved and what investors can expect ahead.

Oracle's dividend rate

Oracle's current quarterly dividend payout is $0.40 per share, with the next distribution set for Oct. 24. If you owned 100 shares of Oracle stock as of the record date on Oct. 10, you will receive a $40 dividend payment. The company last increased the dividend by 25% in the second quarter of 2023 from the prior quarterly rate of $0.32, staying consistent with the annual payout growth record on a trailing-12-month basis.

Oracle has experienced steady growth over the last several years after successfully transitioning away from server hardware and toward services. This has supported its capital-return policy. In the last reported fiscal 2025 first quarter, ended Aug. 31, revenue increased by 7% while earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 climbed by an even stronger 20% from the prior-year quarter.

Room for future dividend hikes

Management has set a goal for sales to double over the next five years with EPS accelerating over the period, citing AI as a major opportunity. Ultimately, Oracle has the financial flexibility to continue increasing its payout annually alongside the earnings trend. While an announcement has not been made, there's a good chance that Oracle will declare a double-digit dividend rate hike in early 2025.

Should you invest $1,000 in Oracle right now?

Before you buy stock in Oracle, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oracle wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $839,122!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 14, 2024

Dan Victor has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.